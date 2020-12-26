Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.76

Shares of Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.76 and traded as high as $5.96. Schmitt Industries shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 1,141 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Schmitt Industries alerts:

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 59.86%. The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter.

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time under the Schmitt Dynamic Balance System brand name.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Schmitt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schmitt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.