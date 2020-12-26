Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.00

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $28.61, with a volume of 94606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.47.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBGSY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider Electric S.E. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.87. The company has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

