Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 15,611 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 86.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,611 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.5% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Michael A. Stein sold 47,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $222,601.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,601.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AIV shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

NYSE AIV opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.22. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.76). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 65.73%. This is a positive change from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is 130.97%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

