Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 206,500 Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 206,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 65.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,207,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219,029 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,665,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,955,000 after buying an additional 194,689 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,330,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,631 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,092,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,121,000 after acquiring an additional 135,591 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,999,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAGP. ValuEngine raised shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Plains GP from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

NYSE PAGP opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

