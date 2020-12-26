Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,871 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 124.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 721,003 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $22,128,000 after acquiring an additional 399,800 shares during the period. Iszo Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,021,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1,156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,089,119 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,419 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,634,000. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,021,000. 3.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $41.99.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STM shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.06.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

