Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 20,000 Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ontrak as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,699,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,879,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 112.8% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 417,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after acquiring an additional 221,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter worth $8,597,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter valued at $7,500,000. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ontrak in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ontrak has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.40.

NASDAQ OTRK opened at $67.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.53. Ontrak, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 2.58.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.