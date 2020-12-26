Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,603 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 29.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

NYSE SC opened at $21.24 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 58.77, a quick ratio of 58.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.