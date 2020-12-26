Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 148,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Investors Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 80.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 137,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 61,459 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 207.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 379,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 256,072 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 398,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 348,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $12.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $201.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

