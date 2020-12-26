Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,753 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.86.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $170.78 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $187.67. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.24 and a 200-day moving average of $158.10.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.