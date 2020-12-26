Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 342,429 Shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,429 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSX Techedu were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSX. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the second quarter valued at approximately $840,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 5.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Shares of NYSE:GSX opened at $55.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.42 and a 200-day moving average of $78.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of -144.73 and a beta of -0.39. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $141.78.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $289.53 million for the quarter. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

