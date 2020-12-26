Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STNG. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $176.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.25 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 48.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

