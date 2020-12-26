SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Receives $12.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of SecureWorks from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

NASDAQ:SCWX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.38. 53,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,247. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -53.26 and a beta of 1.13.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

