Seele-N Reaches Market Cap of $8.13 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $8.13 million and $14.08 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Seele-N has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00040889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00030950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.61 or 0.00282797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015132 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

SEELE is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech . Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro . Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech

Seele-N Token Trading

Seele-N can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

