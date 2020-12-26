Sei Investments Co. Acquires 18,094 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 80.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,094 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 1,276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

In other Penn National Gaming news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 63,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $3,851,106.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,868.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 183,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $12,738,073.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,490 shares in the company, valued at $12,672,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,646 shares of company stock worth $28,954,217. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Penn National Gaming from $47.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

PENN opened at $94.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.57 and its 200 day moving average is $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 2.59. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.