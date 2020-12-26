Sei Investments Co. Buys 39,762 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,762 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Sykes Enterprises worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 16.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 47,277 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sykes Enterprises by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 387,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 2,700 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $102,789.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,766.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles E. Sykes sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $3,124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,359 shares in the company, valued at $16,063,568.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,700 shares of company stock valued at $7,123,489 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYKE stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average of $33.18. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYKE. BidaskClub downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

