Sei Investments Co. Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 13,717 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.26% of Luminex worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Luminex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luminex by 4.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Luminex in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Luminex by 1.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $24.19 on Friday. Luminex Co. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average is $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $106.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.75 million. Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. Luminex’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Luminex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -190.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eck acquired 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,508.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMNX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

