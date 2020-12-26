Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,710 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the third quarter worth $235,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 1.0% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 84,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 25.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,262,000 after acquiring an additional 27,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 185.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 25,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,733,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 7,661 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,997.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,792 shares of company stock worth $35,206,215. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $190.61 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.57 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.26 and its 200 day moving average is $174.22.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

