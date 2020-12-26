Sei Investments Co. Purchases 7,642 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,478,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,603,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 30,932 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WING. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist lowered their target price on Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.18.

Shares of WING opened at $140.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.37.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.11 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.71%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

