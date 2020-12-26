Sei Investments Co. Purchases Shares of 63,849 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 63,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,358,000 after buying an additional 390,731 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter worth approximately $17,399,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,566,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 956,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,646,000 after purchasing an additional 238,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,973,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 53,223 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $3,307,277.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,777,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $232,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,381 shares of company stock worth $9,317,383. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.86.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $68.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $70.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.56.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

