Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,319.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 23.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.75.

IIPR stock opened at $188.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $199.35.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.12%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.