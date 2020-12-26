Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 95.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kforce by 14,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kforce by 252.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Kforce by 45.1% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the third quarter worth about $207,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kforce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $934.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.50. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $44.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.84 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on KFRC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $99,873.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 9,558 shares of company stock valued at $402,032 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.