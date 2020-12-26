Sennen Potash Co. (SN.V) (CVE:SN) Shares Up ∞

Shares of Sennen Potash Co. (SN.V) (CVE:SN) shot up ∞ during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 48,649 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 221% from the average session volume of 15,160 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.61 million and a P/E ratio of -17.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.45.

About Sennen Potash Co. (SN.V) (CVE:SN)

Sennen Potash Corporation operates as a natural resource company in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

