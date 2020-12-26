Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Shares Gap Up to $3.46

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.46, but opened at $3.91. Sensus Healthcare shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 8 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRTS shares. Northland Securities cut Sensus Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sensus Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $64.03 million, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sensus Healthcare stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Sensus Healthcare worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.