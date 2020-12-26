Sentivate Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $124,686.00 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Sentivate token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN and STEX. During the last week, Sentivate has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $7.09 million and $124,686.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00043687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00033836 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.91 or 0.00305360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015929 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,428,244,538 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

