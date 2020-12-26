Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives $36.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.90.

A number of research firms have commented on MCRB. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 4.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.