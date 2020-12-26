Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.99

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.99 and last traded at $57.00, with a volume of 376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.94.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STTK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.45.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter.

In other Shattuck Labs news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 3,441,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $59,669,991.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma.

