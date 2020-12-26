ShipChain Achieves Market Cap of $781,435.36 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One ShipChain token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded down 87.7% against the U.S. dollar. ShipChain has a total market cap of $781,435.36 and $497.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00042857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.38 or 0.00300632 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00032508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015559 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

ShipChain Token Profile

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

