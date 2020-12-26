Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Silgan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Cfra raised shares of Silgan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silgan from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Silgan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silgan from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.44.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.81. Silgan has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. AJO LP grew its stake in Silgan by 138.0% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,133,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,699,000 after acquiring an additional 656,922 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Silgan by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after buying an additional 615,619 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Silgan by 76.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,250,000 after purchasing an additional 512,010 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Silgan in the second quarter worth about $14,167,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Silgan by 10.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,241,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,969,000 after purchasing an additional 402,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

