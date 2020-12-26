SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) rose 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$12.95 and last traded at C$12.84. Approximately 150,983 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 478,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.74.

SIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight Capital raised their target price on SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James raised SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Get SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 29.69 and a quick ratio of 29.34.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.2098397 EPS for the current year.

About SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.