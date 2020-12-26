Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SI. Craig Hallum started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Silvergate Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.20.

NYSE:SI opened at $63.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 59.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $70.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.02%.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,383.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 505,148 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,188 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 17,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 34,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

