Silvermet Inc. (SYI.V) (CVE:SYI) Trading Up 4.3%

Silvermet Inc. (SYI.V) (CVE:SYI) was up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 63,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 66,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12.

Silvermet Inc. (SYI.V) Company Profile (CVE:SYI)

Silvermet Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes electric arc furnace dust produced by steel companies in Turkey and Spain. It operates the Waelz kiln plant to recover the zinc concentrates that are treated by zinc smelters. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

