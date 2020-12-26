Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional parks. The Company has parks comprised of theme, water and zoological parks offering rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The Company holds long-term licenses for theme park usage throughout the United States (except the Las Vegas metropolitan area), Canada, Mexico and other countries of certain Warner Bros. and DC Comics characters. These characters include Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, Yosemite Sam, Batman, Superman and others. In addition, it has certain rights to use the Hanna-Barbera and Cartoon Network characters, including Yogi Bear, Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones and others. The Company uses these characters to market its parks and to provide an enhanced family entertainment experience. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is based in New York, NY. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.92.

NYSE:SIX opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -52.58 and a beta of 2.27. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $126.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $27,980.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,960,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $54,981,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 92,321 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 43,081 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 131,600 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

