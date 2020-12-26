Skycoin (SKY) Price Tops $0.62 on Major Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00002473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a market cap of $11.71 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00135097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00021030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00665009 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00164517 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00350549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00096398 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00060355 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.