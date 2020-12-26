SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 420.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 568,144 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459,070 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.50% of SM Energy worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 456,450 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 428,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 287,666 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,484 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 90,234 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $6.02 on Friday. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $689.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 5.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. MKM Partners upped their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on SM Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.