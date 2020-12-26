Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Aegis began coverage on Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Smith & Wesson Brands had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 118.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $48,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,651.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,926.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $488,950. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,667,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,012,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

