Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) Shares Up 6.3%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) shares shot up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $14.90. 10,840,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average session volume of 2,895,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,027,000 after purchasing an additional 687,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth $10,990,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth $8,203,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth $6,220,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth $3,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industries primarily located in the United States.

