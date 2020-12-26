Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS.V) (CVE:SVS) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.20

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS.V) (CVE:SVS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 71037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88.

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS.V) Company Profile (CVE:SVS)

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc engages in the development of algal-based production systems to produce natural based green commercial products in Canada and internationally. Its algal-based production systems are used to produce organic omega nutraceuticals and bio-pharmaceutical active ingredients/therapies.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.