South32 Limited (S32.L) (LON:S32) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $134.30

South32 Limited (S32.L) (LON:S32)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.30 and traded as high as $141.56. South32 Limited (S32.L) shares last traded at $140.46, with a volume of 171,507 shares.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of South32 Limited (S32.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Get South32 Limited (S32.L) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 134.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 121.66. The company has a market capitalization of £6.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -108.05.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Limited (S32.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 Limited (S32.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.