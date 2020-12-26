SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT) fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.31 and last traded at $38.43. 986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.51.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT) by 242.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.13% of SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

