Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

SPRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Spero Therapeutics stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.97. 270,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,086. The company has a market cap of $597.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.64. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 715.20% and a negative return on equity of 103.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $30,494.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 14,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $278,052.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 401,695 shares of company stock valued at $5,758,891. 17.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 768.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 82,587 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

