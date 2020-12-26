Sportech PLC (SPO.L) (LON:SPO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.65

Shares of Sportech PLC (SPO.L) (LON:SPO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.65 and traded as high as $28.40. Sportech PLC (SPO.L) shares last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 429,533 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 19.65. The stock has a market cap of £50.40 million and a P/E ratio of -2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Sportech PLC (SPO.L) Company Profile (LON:SPO)

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, and casinos and lottery clients in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

