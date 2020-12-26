Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $375.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) will report $375.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $378.40 million and the lowest is $372.60 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse reported sales of $258.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.68 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 46.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,114,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,138,000 after buying an additional 99,852 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,734,000 after buying an additional 1,195,828 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,204,000 after buying an additional 430,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,598,000 after buying an additional 122,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPWH traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $17.92. 2,601,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,268. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.85. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $18.46.

Sportsman's Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

