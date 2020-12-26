Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Increased to $255.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Square from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Square from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Square from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.33.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $228.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.19 and a beta of 2.68. Square has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $243.38.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.87, for a total transaction of $21,687,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.92, for a total value of $723,598.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,841,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,144,166 shares of company stock worth $227,984,571. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 2.3% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Square by 4.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 12.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 2.3% during the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 4.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

