Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 11,056 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Ready Capital worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RC. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Ready Capital by 83.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 24,830 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 5.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 15,120 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 23,386 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 17.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2,510.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of RC stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.00 million, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.99. Ready Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $16.90.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

