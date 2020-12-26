Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 80.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 220,671 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foresite Capital Management III LLC grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 1,641,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 41,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,877,000 after purchasing an additional 226,043 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,012,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 84,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 342,524 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $6.52 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $449.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.47.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBAY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.18.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

