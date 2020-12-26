Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $420,000 Holdings in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,453 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.50% of ZAGG worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZAGG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ZAGG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ZAGG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in ZAGG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of ZAGG by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ZAGG alerts:

Shares of ZAGG stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. ZAGG Inc has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $125.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.18. ZAGG had a positive return on equity of 11.51% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $115.46 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZAGG Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZAGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZAGG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of ZAGG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.45 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.10.

About ZAGG

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other mobile technology in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, power wallets, etc.; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device-specific keyboards and device-agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for ZAGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZAGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.