Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Stake in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 77,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CFRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ContraFect by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 21,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ContraFect by 14.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 26,264 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in ContraFect in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ContraFect by 42.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,606,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 475,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in ContraFect by 477.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 70,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ContraFect stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. ContraFect Co. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.16. On average, equities analysts predict that ContraFect Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases. Its pipeline consists of CF-301, a bacteriophage-derived lysin with potent activity against Staphylococcus aureus bloodstream infections; and CF-404, which composed of three fully human monoclonal antibodies designed to treat all seasonal strains of human influenza.

