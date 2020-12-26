Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 119,130 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $110,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

IOVA opened at $49.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 0.90. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.06.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

