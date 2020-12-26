SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.27.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seeyond boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 22.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.69. 160,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,264. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.36. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.47%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

