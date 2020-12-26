SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.85.

SSRM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on SSR Mining from $36.00 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of SSRM stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.54. 409,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,678. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.78 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 3.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SSR Mining by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in SSR Mining by 15.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

